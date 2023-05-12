President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked DA leader John Steenhuisen to allow an independent inquiry looking into allegations that South Africa sent arms to Russia to use in the war with Ukraine to take its course.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa declined to give details in his response to Steenhuisen’s question in the National Assembly about the allegations made by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.

Brigety alleges that a Russian vessel, the “Lady R”, docked in Simon’s Town in December last year and that it was loaded with South African ammunition.

In response to the DA leader, Ramaphosa said: “We are all aware of the news of Lady R and that whole matter, honourable Steenhuisen, is being looked into. And while the process continues, I want you to allow that process to continue to reach its fruition.”

A retired Judge will chair the inquiry.

