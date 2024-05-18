UPDATE: One of five people trapped under sand at Ballito found alive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the five people trapped under sand at a construction site at Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, has been found alive.

Emergency services say the medical condition of the construction worker is still being assessed.

Four other construction workers were killed on Saturday morning, when a wall of sand collapsed on them where they were building a retaining wall.

Rescuers had to halt their rescue operations earlier, with the site deemed too dangerous after multiple sand collapses occurred.

An excavator was also brought on site to assist with the removal of the sand.

Video: Ballito sandbank collapse: