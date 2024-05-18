sabc-plus-logo

UPDATE: One of five people trapped under sand at Ballito found alive

Three killed
  • IPSS Search and Rescue and IPSS Medical Rescue are currently on scene in Zen Drive in Ballito, KZN where a bank has collapsed and killed three contractors on site.
One of the five people trapped under sand at a construction site at Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, has been found alive.

Emergency services say the medical condition of the construction worker is still being assessed.

Four other construction workers were killed on Saturday morning, when a wall of sand collapsed on them where they were building a retaining wall.

Rescuers had to halt their rescue operations earlier, with the site deemed too dangerous after multiple sand collapses occurred.

An excavator was also brought on site to assist with the removal of the sand.

Video: Ballito sandbank collapse:

