The Western Cape Department of Mobility says initial reports indicate that one of the buses involved in a fatal crash on the N2 near Mossel Bay took an incorrect turn-off.

Six people including the drivers of the two vehicles were killed in the crash. 25 other people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The provincial health department has confirmed that two patients have been admitted to the Mossel Bay hospital, while three were taken to George. The other passengers were transported to their various destinations.

Department of Mobility spokesperson Jandre Bakker says, “Preliminary reports suggest that one bus took an incorrect turn-off leading it to move into oncoming traffic. Forensic pathology services will be verifying all fatalities, but at this stage, reports suggest at least six people died and 32 were injured, some of them seriously. The provincial mobility minister Ricardo Mackenzie thanks all the emergency services involved responding at the scene. His heartfelt condolences go out to the families who are dealing with the loss of their loved ones this morning and wishes a speedy recovery to those who are injured.”

Police are investigating the cause of a collision between the two buses.

Provincial Minister of Mobility, Ricardo MacKenzie says, “Once the cause has been determined, we must all use the lessons to make our roads safer. I have instructed my team to provide any support they can to help with the investigation. I will not sit idly while people making use of public transport are added to a list of vulnerable road users. I call on the various structures to expedite their investigation.”

Both lanes from George to Mossel Bay between the Langeberg Mall offramp and Dana Bay offramp have been affected.

Traffic from George to Cape Town is being redirected to Louis Fourie Road.