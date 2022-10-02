Upcoming artists are among the big winners at this year’s South African Traditional Music Achievements awards held in the Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.

Twenty-two year-old Ntombi Ya Mutsonga Shivhambo scooped the Best Indigenous Poet Award. Rethabile Silindela also known as Sivuyile was named the best IsiXhosa Artist.

It was Sivuyile’s very first nomination for the prestigious awards.

These excited winners say their awards are proof that they have an important role to play in the preservation of young people’s heritage.

“As a praise poet who drives all movements to promote arts and culture activities, this means that all my movements and activities are going to have a larger platform. But more than anything, the recognition from the SATMA awards means everything. I’m ready to change the notion that culture and heritage must be embraced by old people.”

“So I am happy to win this award, best IsiXhosa Artist it was the first time to be nominated in SATMAs.”