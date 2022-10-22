Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki says the upcoming 55th National Conference of the party in December will be a defining moment for the movement.

He says policies that will be discussed must talk to the challenges that are plaguing the country’s economy.

The former ANC leader told members of the Strategic Dialogue Group at their Annual General Meeting in Johannesburg that there are still corrupt individuals in the ANC.

Video: Former President, Thabo Mbeki delivers keynote address at the Strategic Dialogue Group AGM:

According to Mbeki, the ANC must deal with the corrupt elements within the party, adding that the conference will have to come-up with policies to ensure a bright economic future.

“This is possibly a defining event in terms of the future of our country. I think that emphasises the importance of the matters that comrade Billy has raised. I am quite sure that is part of the reason people would want to see it as a possible defining event, is they must be concerned (as to) what kind of policies will come there. What will this dominant political force in this country (outline) in terms of the policies, to push and pull the country out of the problems that it has,” Mbeki said.

