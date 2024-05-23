Up to 90 million ballot papers printed: IEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says up to 90 million ballots have been printed in preparation for the general elections on May 29.

According to the Commission, a total of 5 600 800 votes were cast at 111 foreign missions around the world this past weekend.

Over 5 000 observers from various organisations will witness and validate the integrity of this year’s elections.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo says to eliminate any tampering with ballot boxes, votes will be counted at the voting stations and not at the central counting centre.

“Once you move ballots from one point to the other, speculation comes as to what could have happened in between the two points. So to eliminate any speculation about interference of ballot boxes, votes will be counted where they were cast at the voting station. Party agents will counter-sign the results slips as well as observers, and only the results slip will be transported to the local office of the Commission,” he says.

