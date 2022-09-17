Pretoria University(UP) students have called on the institution to beef up security following the killing of one of the students a few days ago. 23 Year old Thapelo Menwe was gunned down during a robbery in Grosvenor Street in Hatfield whilst walking to his residence unaccompanied. His death has enraged students who are calling for more patrols around student residences and campus.

A CCTV footage showing Menwe accosted by his assailant. Just a few metres away from his residence.

He was ambushed and shot. The BCOM honours student was left for death whilst his assailant made off in a getaway car with his cellphone.

“We heard gunshots not long after we entered our reesidence and whe we went out to check, we saw a person laying on the ground. Unfortunately there was a delay in getting medical help”, says UP student Senzo Ngubane.

It is with great shock and sadness that the University of Pretoria (UP) confirms the death of one of our students in the early hours of Saturday morning in Hatfield, close to the Tuksdorp residence. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6qiox0YrTk — University of Pretoria (@UPTuks) September 13, 2022

The incident has raised concerns about safety especially outside of the university’s precincts. While students acknowledge the safety measures the university has put in place. They say more needs to be done as incidents of muggings have increased in the area.

According to the police, two men were arrested and have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate court on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police say they had Menwe’s cellphone when they were arrested.

The university says security is prioritised. Officials have cautioned students not to walk unaccompanied.

“Security has been tightened and we have employed the services of private security as well to ensure that students are safe in and off campus”, says UP official Primarashni Gower.

Students gathered under the tree where Menwe breathed his last to honour his life. A consolation for the Menwes family is the suspects arrest.

He’s been laid to rest at Zeerust in the North West province.