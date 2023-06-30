The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has unanimously decided to terminate its peacekeeping mission in Mali. The Council adopted a resolution requesting the UN Multi-dimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali to immediately begin ceasing its operations with the objective of completing the process by the end of the year.

The draw down of the 13 000 strong peacekeeping force comes after years of operation tensions with the Malian Junta that has governed the West African nations since a 2020 coup.

The unanimity in the council comes after Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop abruptly asked for the mission’s draw down two weeks ago “without delay”.

“While we deeply regret the transition government’s decision to abandon MINUSMA and the harm this will bring to the Malian people, we voted in favor of this resolution as we are ultimately satisfied with the draw down plan this council has just adopted. We call on all signatory parties to continue their cooperation and avoid any actions that would jeopardize the ceasefire. We note that despite the loss of MINUSMA’s assistance, the transition government must continue to adhere to its agreement with the Economic Community of West African States to transition to a democratically elected civil-led government by March 2024,” says Ambassador Jeffrey De Laurentis of the United States.

Peacekeepers’ lives lost

UN peacekeepers are credited for playing a key role in protecting civilians in the country after a militant insurgency saw the mission established a decade ago. It has proven to be among the most complex security situations facing blue helmets anywhere in the world, a theatre that has claimed at least 170 peacekeepers, mainly from Africa, since the mission’s establishment in 2013.

In the absence of UN peacekeepers, Mali’s ill-equipped army supported by several hundred fighters from Russia’s Wagner Group will now be responsible for filling the vacuum. Ghanian Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyeman spoke for the three African states in the Council.

“We pay a special tribute to all peacekeepers and other personnel who have lost their lives for the cause of peace. The withdrawal of MINUSMA should, however, not be seen as an end of the international community’s engagement with Mali. The people of Mali would continue to need the solidarity and support of the international community as they enhance their security capabilities to fill the gaps that would be created with the departure of the international presence as well as in sustaining the implementation of the Algiers peace agreement and the transitional road map, especially the realization of the March 2024 electoral timetable.”

Plan to transfer MINUSMA’s tasks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also tasked to work with Malian authorities on a plan to transfer MINUSMA’s tasks, a plan that must be presented to the Council by 15 August.

“China expects the UN Secretariat to develop a practical and feasible plan for steps such as the withdrawal of MINUSMA peacekeepers and personnel and the liquidation of its assets based on the Security Council’s request so as to ensure a safe, orderly and timely withdrawal of the mission. China appreciates the long-standing efforts made by TCC’s (Troop contributing countries) and PCC (Police contributing countries) to support the implementation of the peace agreement in Mali,” says China’s Ambassador Zhang Jun.

The Council decision allows MINUSMA to continue, until 30 September, to respond to imminent threats of violence against civilians and contribute to the safe civilian-led delivery of humanitarian assistance while being authorized to fulfill a security role over the next 6 months.