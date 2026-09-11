Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

UN’s Abigail Noko calls Durban Declaration on racism a milestone

  • 25th anniversary commemorative dialogue on the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) in Pretoria.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @DOJCD_ZA
SABC News

United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights Regional Representative for Southern Africa Abigail Noko says that the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action is a milestone that marks a fundamental development in human rights.

Her statement comes as the International Relations and Cooperation Department commemorates the 25th anniversary of the declaration formed at the historic 2001 World Conference against Racism.

Noko says Durban World Conference recognises the root causes of multiple aggravating forms of racism.

“We are commemorating the voices of victims who demanded to be heard. The Durban World Conference recognises the root causes of multiple aggravating and intersecting forms of racism and racial discrimination. Together with international human rights treaties, particularly the International Convention on the Elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, it provided the most comprehensive blueprint available to confront racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance.”

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi says the agenda remains integral to South Africa.

“As a result, social coalition, a nation building remains central to South Africa’s transformational agenda. This includes foster, a sense of shared belonging, promoting diversity and reaffirm the heritage and technology of all people including my parents and other non-citizens residing within South Africa.”

RELATED VIDEO |Durban UN Conference on Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance marks 25-year anniversary

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News