United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights Regional Representative for Southern Africa Abigail Noko says that the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action is a milestone that marks a fundamental development in human rights.

Her statement comes as the International Relations and Cooperation Department commemorates the 25th anniversary of the declaration formed at the historic 2001 World Conference against Racism.

Noko says Durban World Conference recognises the root causes of multiple aggravating forms of racism.

“We are commemorating the voices of victims who demanded to be heard. The Durban World Conference recognises the root causes of multiple aggravating and intersecting forms of racism and racial discrimination. Together with international human rights treaties, particularly the International Convention on the Elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, it provided the most comprehensive blueprint available to confront racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance.”

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi says the agenda remains integral to South Africa.

“As a result, social coalition, a nation building remains central to South Africa’s transformational agenda. This includes foster, a sense of shared belonging, promoting diversity and reaffirm the heritage and technology of all people including my parents and other non-citizens residing within South Africa.”

📸 Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, arrives at DIRCO Conference Centre, Pretoria ahead of the high-level commemorative dialogue marking the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA). The dialogue will… pic.twitter.com/IYDfdTIxo5 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 11, 2026

RELATED VIDEO |Durban UN Conference on Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance marks 25-year anniversary