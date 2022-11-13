Relentless downpours in the North West are taking a toll on wheat farmers, especially those in the Eastern parts of the Province.

Agri North West’s Daan Van Der Merwe says dams are already overflowing and if it continues to rain, wheat farmers will lose their entire wheat crop.

Van Der Merwe explains, “We had severe heavy rains in the past week in the Eastern part of the North West Province. Wheat farmers are the people with the biggest crop damage. At this stage, only 10% of the wheat is harvested and the rest of the harvest is ripe on the field and if this weather keeps on, the farmers will lose their crops. All the rivers are in flood and all the dams are overflowing.”

