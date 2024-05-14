Unpredictable Spieth eyes Grand Slam at PGA Championship

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jordan Spieth may be flying under the radar ahead of this week’s PGA Championship given his recent form but he cannot escape talk about his latest chance at claiming the one trophy standing between him and the coveted career Grand Slam.

If Spieth can win the PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, he would become only the sixth player to complete the coveted career Grand Slam of golf’s four majors.

“It’s the one that’s eluded me so far, and it would be pretty incredible to work my way into contention and have a chance this week and see if I can try to make that history,” Spieth told reporters on Tuesday at Valhalla.

“I’ve had a number of chances since having the other three and come close a couple times, but never quite close enough at the end to really have a chance, so that would obviously be the goal this week.”

This week at Valhalla will mark Spieth’s eighth attempt at joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in golf’s elite club of those who have completed the career Grand Slam.

While Spieth admits it would be rewarding to join that group of Grand Slam winners he insists he is more focused on simply adding to the three major titles he already has, regardless of which of the blue-riband events they come from.

“I would take any and all and as many majors as possible regardless of where they come. It’s just kind of a cool thing if you’re able to hold all four,” said Spieth.

“There’s just not many people in the game that have done that and you have an opportunity to do things that are very unique in the game of golf, that’s what kind of stands out, stands the test of time afterwards.”

Spieth has fallen mightily from his hallmark 2015 form when he won the Masters and U.S Open, finished in a share of fourth place at the British Open followed by a runner-up showing at the PGA Championship that put him atop the world rankings.

Now 24th in the rankings, Spieth arrives at the year’s second major having missed the cut in four of his last five tournaments that had a 36-hole cut, including at The Players Championship and Masters.

Regardless of form, Spieth has a knack of taking residence on major championship leaderboards and he is encouraged by his game even if it has not translated into a victory on the PGA Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage.

“It’s kind of been that, this weird little bit of lack of patience, but my game feels actually really good,” said Spieth.

“And I think any week, it wouldn’t surprise me if I found my way into contention any week right now.”