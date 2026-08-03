UNIZULU SRC raises alarm over academic backlog amid water outages

The Student Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Zululand has expressed concern over the growing backlog of academic work caused by the ongoing water outages at the institution.

This is after teaching and learning were halted due to water issues affecting Umhlathuze and several other communities.

The #UniversityOfZululand SRC is concerned over growing academic work backlogs caused by persistent water outages in the area. Teaching&learning was halted due to water issues affecting Umhlathuze and several other communities for over a month. #SABCNEWS — rhulani baloyi (@rhulani1baloyi) August 3, 2026

The water shortages have been ongoing for over a month. Ongoye SRC President, Sazi Ndlela, says if the situation is not contained, students might not make it to their exams.

“Classes were suspended that has affected negatively the teaching and learning process which automatically means students have stopped going to classes to learn and lecturers have also stopped the process of teaching and learning, which has affected our students because by August they should be writing tests and by October they should be writing exams, where as they also need to firstly get an average of 40% mark so that they can qualify for exams and ultimately that process is affected as the process of teaching and learning has been affected due to the suspension of classes”.