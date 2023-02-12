University of Venda spokesperson, Dr Takalani Dzaga says they will not leave any stone unturned in their quest to root out corruption at the university.

He says they have started an internal disciplinary action against the staff member who has been implicated in a bribery and corruption scandal.

It is alleged that the staff member demanded a bribe from a prospective student in exchange for admission.

Dr Dzaga says they will not tolerate any act of corruption at the university.

“The University of Venda management would like to make it very explicit that investigations are underway and there will be no stone left unturned. Let me reiterate, the University of Venda will not tolerate any unethical behaviour,” he adds.

The video below is reporting more on the story: