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University of Venda given 14 days to respond to probe plan

The entrance of the University of Venda.
  • The entrance of the University of Venda.
  • Image Credits :
  • Avhapfani Munyai
SABC

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has given the University of Venda Council 14 days to make representation regarding his intention to appoint an independent assessor at the institution.

If appointed, an independent assessor will investigate allegations of corruption against the suspended vice-chancellor and principal Dr Bernard Nthambeleni and chief operating officer Lonwabo Botwe.

The university council suspended Nthambeleni and Botwe last week.

The Minister’s spokesperson Matshepo Seedat says if the university council fails to make representation within the stipulated time, the Minister is empowered by law to appoint an independent assessor to investigate the allegations.

“In light of the seriousness of the situation, and in order to prevent any further deterioration of governance at the institution, the Minister used a governance instrument available to him under Section 44(1) of the Higher Education Act, by notifying the university council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor at the university. Should the independent assessor be appointed, they will investigate among other things, the various allegations levelled against the vice-chancellor and principal, the current state of governance at the university as well as the functioning and effectiveness of the university’s governance and executive management structures.”

-Report by Avhapfani Munyai 

 

 

 

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