The University of Venda is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year at its Thohoyandou campus in Limpopo on Thursday.

It says the relationship with its surrounding communities has been the driving force behind its meteoric rise to becoming one of the most recognizable universities in South Africa.

Establishing itself as one of the most prestigious universities in South Africa, the University of Venda is ranked among the 15 best universities in the country.

It has produced hundreds of people who went on to become influential captains in various industries.

With meagre resources, it took blood and sweat to rise up the ladder of the education sector.

Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Venda, Dr. Bernard Nthambeleni says, “It’s a long way to be where we are in terms of govt funding. There was no grant to run the university then. The government had to apply for a loan to establish what we have today. It was only after 1994 that we saw a massive increase from the government.”

Although they encountered various challenges during their time, the UniVen alumni say they still maintain a symbiotic relationship with the university.

University of Venda alumni Ndivhuwo Mugeri says, “One of the biggest challenges has been funding with NSFAS not being sufficient. This university caters mostly for rural communities and lack of funding led to a huge drop-out I’m happy that has changed.”

University of Venda Alumni Sylvester Motadi says, “We are happy that we keep a relationship with the university and we contribute towards its development. we are also receiving positive feedback concerning that.”

The current crop of students believes the university is on the right track despite its numerous challenges.

SRC president at University of Venda Gudani Tshamano says, “We are happy that the university is growing. The management is trying its best although we are not where we want the university to be currently.”

The university is in the process of establishing another campus in Louis Trichardt.