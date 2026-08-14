University of MP dismisses claims of prioritising foreign nationals

The University of Mpumalanga has dismissed allegations that it prioritises foreign nationals over South African citizens in its recruitment process.
This follows scrutiny during a Parliamentary oversight visit and allegations on social media that the university is prioritising foreign nationals in its hiring processes.
The institution says it fully complies with both the Employment Services Act and the Immigration Act in its hiring processes, stating that more than 94 per cent of its staff are South Africans.
It has, however, conceded that it is working on reviewing its appointment policy to improve the search from the domestic labour market.
The university’s Tlangelani Ubisi says, “What we’re doing, we said, look, we’re going to review our appointment policy so that it becomes a pre-requirement. For instance, especially issues around the extensive search of the domestic labour market before we can be able to say, look, we couldn’t find such a skill in the country. Overall, we’re comfortable from where we sit. We had already even started the process before the visit by the portfolio committee, but we believe that it will strengthen our recruitment processes.”