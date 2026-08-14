University of MP dismisses claims of prioritising foreign nationals

The University of Mpumalanga has dismissed allegations that it prioritises foreign nationals over South African citizens in its recruitment process.

This follows scrutiny during a Parliamentary oversight visit and allegations on social media that the university is prioritising foreign nationals in its hiring processes.

The institution says it fully complies with both the Employment Services Act and the Immigration Act in its hiring processes, stating that more than 94 per cent of its staff are South Africans.

It has, however, conceded that it is working on reviewing its appointment policy to improve the search from the domestic labour market.