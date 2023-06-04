The University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape says it is going to oppose Oscar Mabuyane’s court application to interdict the SIU from further investigating the allegations of maladministration and impropriety at the University of Fort Hare.

The Eastern Cape Premier is allegedly among the politicians who illegally sought qualifications at the University.

He has taken President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Special Investigating Unit, and the University of Fort Hare to court, challenging the constitutionality and lawfulness of the Proclamation.

The SIU’s investigation implicates Mabuyane in an alleged fraudulent involvement in the awarding of degrees at the University of Fort Hare, allegations that Mabuyane has aggressively refuted.

In a bid to have these allegations and the SIU’s investigation turned around, Mabuyane has filed an application at the Bisho High Court to interdict this investigation.

He has cited President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first respondent, the SIU, as the second, and the University of Fort Hare as the third respondent in the matter.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, has boldly announced that the university is opposing Mabuyane’s court application.

He says the involvement of the President and the SIU in this proclamation does not affect the running of the university, but the investigations are targeting irregular practices at the department of Public Administration in the University’s Bisho campus.”

Mabuyane taking President, SIU and University of Fort Hare to court: