The University of Fort Hare Foundation says it plans to raise funds for students who are funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) but who are still unable to cover all their study costs.

The funds will benefit some 17 000 students, 98% of whom are NSFAS recipients.

Sibulele Ngozi, the foundation’s resources mobilisation manager, says the situation is an emergency.

“That alone speaks to the student profile that the university has to work with. So, it also emphasises on our fundraising efforts, that they are rather more of an emergency, than something we would consider a luxury or just a job. So, it goes beyond the job that you sign a contract for and we do this through various means; the first one of those is basically bursaries.”

Fort Hare Foundation seeks to support NSFAS students, identifies funding gap: Ngozi