Universities of Limpopo, Venda to support “missing middle” students

In a move to address the financial challenges faced by the so-called “missing middle” students, the Universities of Limpopo and Venda announced plans to cover the tuition fees for these students who have fallen through the gaps in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The “missing middle” refers to students whose parents’ income is considered too high to qualify for financial aid, but who still face financial strain in covering their university expenses. These students have been excluded from NSFAS funding and often find themselves without any bursaries, leading to a financial gap in pursuing higher education.

Vanessa Matjie, one of the affected students, says she’s disappointed about being rejected for financial aid despite her family’s submission of all necessary documents. The rejection was based on the assumption that her household income was higher, leaving her in a precarious position with no external financial support.

In response to the plight of students like Matjie, the Universities of Limpopo and Venda have initiated fundraising efforts to support the “missing middle.”

Professor Kwena Masha, the Registrar at the University of Limpopo, disclosed plans to raise R3 million specifically for students facing financial hardships due to their exclusion from traditional financial aid channels.

Masha emphasized the urgency of addressing the financial struggles of approximately 200 students falling into the “missing middle” category at the University of Limpopo.

“These students, not receiving bursaries from other sources, find themselves in a challenging position, with their academic pursuits hindered by financial constraints.”

“There is a particular number of them, about two hundred of them who are falling in this group and who are not getting a bursary from elsewhere, who are suffering. You can imagine those who are at three hundred and sixty thousand, so we thought it is time we do something about it,” adds Masha.

