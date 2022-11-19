FIFA Ranking: 16

Odds: 100-1

Previous tournaments:

The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.

Their stunning 1-0 win against England in the 1950 group stage is among the greatest upsets in World Cup history. However, the success was short-lived and the US failed to qualify for the next nine editions of the tournament.

How they qualified:

The pressure was on after the US failed to reach the 2018 finals as they missed out for the first time in over 30 years.

Their latest campaign started slowly with draws against El Salvador and Canada before a 4-1 win over Honduras. They got the job done by scoring 21 goals in 14 games to finish third in Concacaf qualifying behind Canada and Mexico.

Form guide:

The US enjoyed a 3-0 romp over Morocco at home and held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in June friendlies but their final two warm-ups raised serious concerns over their chances in Qatar.

They failed to produce a shot on goal in a 2-0 drubbing by Japan in September before Saudi Arabia held them to a 0-0 draw as the US struggled to dominate their lower-ranked opponents.

USA hope to put World Cup demons behind them in Qatar

The United States (US) will look to silence the critics after a rocky run-up to Qatar when they return to the World Cup stage for the first time in eight years.

Their failure to qualify for the finals four years ago prompted much soul-searching within the sport’s national governing body, even as the women’s side thrived.

But they appeared to exercise the demons of that failed attempt in March by securing one of CONCACAF’s three guaranteed World Cup spots despite a tepid start to their campaign with draws against El Salvador and Canada.

The achievement was met with relief in the US, which is set to host the 2026 finals along with Canada and Mexico, but if the old saying “You’re only as good as your last performance” is true, the Americans have plenty to worry about.

The US failed to record a shot on goal in their penultimate warm-up match, a grim 2-0 defeat by Japan in September.

Days later Saudi Arabia, ranked 51st in the world, held the US to a 0-0 draw as the Americans failed to find their rhythm.

Overall this year against World Cup contenders, the U.S. record is worrying with one win, three draws and three losses. Coach Gregg Berhalter said his side were moving in the right direction after the Saudi friendly.

The heart of the team will be Christian Pulisic, the charismatic forward the US hope will drum up the sport’s popularity among fans usually more concerned with the NFL.

Berhalter, the youngest coach to manage the US since 1995 when he was appointed four years ago aged 45, knows all about the pressure of playing for the national team having been in the squad the last time the US reached the quarter-finals in 2002.

The 16th-ranked Americans will need every bit of talent available to them when they take on fifth-ranked England in Group B alongside Iran and Wales.

Team announced :

Ethan Horvath, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson , Joe Scally, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson , Cristian Roldan, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson , Jordan Morris, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah and Haji Wright.