The United States will provide an additional $100 million dollars for earthquake response in Türkiye and Syria, the US State Department said on Sunday, adding to the $85 million previously approved.

President Joe Biden intends to authorize $50 million for refugee and migration assistance and $50 million in humanitarian assistance to help those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries on February 6, the State Department said.

SABC team recounts experience

When the quake hit the two countries, the SABC sent a team to give firsthand coverage of the devastation. More than 46 000 people lost their lives in the earthquake, with rescue efforts now winding down.

SABC News senior reporter Chriselda Lewis and camera operator Manqoba Nkosi share more: