Former United State (US) president Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization are being sued for a 250 million dollar fraud after a New York investigation into their family business.

In a sweeping lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to bar Mr. Trump and his children from serving as executives in any company operating in New York.

The result of a three-year investigation, the 222-page lawsuit alleges that Donald Trump, his children, and his organisation committed numerous acts of fraud between 2011 and 2021.

Letitia James alleges that they lied by billions of dollars about the value of the real estate in order to get loans and pay less tax.

The civil complaint has asked the New York Supreme Court to bar the former president, as well as his children from serving as executives at any company in New York and to bar the Trump Organisation from acquiring any commercial real estate or receiving loans from any New York registered financial institution for five years.

The Trump Organization has denied any wrongdoing.

A lawyer dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

VIDEO | Trump sued for fraud by New York State’s attorney general