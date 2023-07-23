Eskom has confirmed that its Grootvlei Power Station unit 2 in Mpumalanga has been shut down.

This after a fire broke out yesterday morning.

Spokesperson, Daphne Mokoena, says the damage is not extensive and the fire has been extinguished.

Mokoena says the initial indications were that an oil spill in the boiler room had caused the fire, damaging cables.

Grootvlei is one of Eskom’s oldest stations and has three units.

Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is set to conduct a site inspection at the power station.