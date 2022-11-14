The Department of Basic Education has sought to clarify reports on a leaked document which details the possible introduction of unisex toilets in schools saying the matter is yet to be put to the public for comment.

The Department has written draft guidelines on making public schools more LGBTIQA+ friendly.

The Department’s Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says, “It is basically a rough draft that was stolen from the department. This matter is still going through consultation. Only in January will it go through public participation for people to make their comments. This matter is very early in processing.”

Barriers to accessing education for LGBTIQA+ learners in SA: