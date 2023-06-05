Unisa has suspended its registrar, Professor Steward Mothata for a period of 90 days for various breaches of policy. This is according to a letter addressed to Mothata, and signed by Unisa Principal and Vice Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula.

In the letter Mothata is accused of having breached policies and procedures and allegations of misconduct. But it does not provide details in terms of the nature of the misconduct.

There were reports that Mothata is accused of alleged sexual harassment and abuse of power by a former colleague. During the period of suspension, Mothata will receive be entitled to all salary and benefits as a Unisa employee. However, he may not enter any of the university premises and attend to any of his duties.