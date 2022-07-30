The University of South Africa (Unisa) will grant Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions, Banyana Banyana, bursary opportunities to pursue study programmes of their choice at the institution.

Unisa says the special bursary programme will be awarded to all 23 players effective from January 2023.

Banyana Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium last weekend. This was Banyana Banyana’s sixth attempt to win the tournament.

Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa Prof Puleng LenkaBula says with this bursary, they hope to inspire young girls and boys to believe in sport, virtues of discipline and excellence. An official handover ceremony with the South African Football Association (SAFA) leadership is expected to take place soon.

Video: Banyana Banyana crowned champions of Africa at the WAFCON 2022

Limpopo honours local Banyana players

Five Banyana Banyana players from Limpopo will each receive R100 000 from the provincial Sports Department.

MEC Thandi Moraka made the pledge during a glittering ceremony to welcome the players back home. The heroic goals scorer in the final Hildah Magaia, Noko Matlou, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nomvula Kgoale and Amogelang Motau, were part of the team crowned African Women’s Cup of Nations champions.

There was also a motorcade to celebrate the victorious team on the streets of Polokwane.

Moraka says the women should be thanked for the good that they have done. She has also expressed happiness that the five players from the province, have made the people back home proud of their heroics.

Video: Five Banyana Banyana players from the Limpopo honored in their province