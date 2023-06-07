The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it has noted with concern ‘the spurious allegations’ attributed to suspended Registrar, Prof Steward Mothata, in which he is said to have told some media that he is being targeted for telling “the truth” and that the suspension letter is “vague.”

On Tuesday, Unisa confirmed in a statement that Mothata has been placed on precautionary suspension for various breaches of the policy.

In a letter addressed to Mothata, and signed by Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula, he is accused of having breached policies and procedures and allegations of misconduct, but it does not provide details in terms of the nature of the misconduct.

In a statement, the university states that the issues leading to the suspension have been outlined to him in a confidential letter shared directly with him.

“Please note that this is a matter between Professor Mothata and the university and the standing practice in the university is not to discuss such matters in the public domain, including through the media. There are existing internal platforms for addressing such matters, which all employees are fully conversant with.”

The statement from Unisa further states that it was necessary for the university to put Prof Mothata on precautionary suspension owing to his conduct which is in breach of Unisa’s University Code of Ethics and Conduct and the Employee Disciplinary Code.

“It is the university’s view that the suspension is necessary for the continued functioning and governance of the University. The university is of the view that due processes were followed which informed the decision to place the Registrar on suspension.

“The university also noted rumours being peddled in the public domain that Council no longer quorate and as such cannot hold meetings. The university has obtained a legal opinion that states that Council does quorate and should therefore continue with its business,” reads the statement.