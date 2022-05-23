Labour Unions representing workers of the cash-strapped Amahlathi Municipality want the provincial government to intervene in the local authority.

The municipality informed the workers that it will not be able to pay salaries for this month due to insufficient funds. Not for the first time this year as workers were also not paid at the end of January this year. They blame the mismanagement of funds by the municipality for the situation.

The municipality says the high salary bill is the cause of its financial woes.

The morale of the workforce is decimated. Now that they have to endure this again this year. The workers point the finger at corruption within the municipality.

Samwu shop steward Amahlathi Local Municipality, Thembela Magwanqana says, “The municipality is failing the workers there are things we have suggested to the municipality that they must do so that the municipality can be in a better place instead of telling us that they cannot pay salaries.”

Imatu shop steward Amahlathi Local Municipality, Bongani Sokrowo says, “You cannot expect the workers to work while they don’t have their salaries so we ask the premier to come to listen to the employers here at Amahlathi so that he grasps what is happening here.”

The municipality is currently in court as part of an attempt to revise its employee organogram to cut its salary expenditure.

Amahlathi Local Municipality CFO, Lubabalo Manjingolo says, “If next year in May we are sitting with irregular salaries which are not affordable to the municipality I’m sure you will be sitting in that same chair the only solution is to have those salaries reversed it our hope that court processes assist us so that we may get this municipality back to financial stability and render the services that we are supposed to render.”

The unions and the municipality are set to meet to plot the way forward.

Amahlathi Municipality employees not paid due to irregular expenditure: Lubabalo Manjingolo