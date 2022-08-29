Unions and businesses in the private security sector have reached a deadlock on wage negotiations. Negotiations have yielded no progress.

Employers are offering below-inflation rate wage increases.

The unions want a R900 increase for Grade C officers, which is over a 14% increase.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says its members will embark on strike action on September 26.

Over 500 000 security guards will down tools.

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese says, “The employer could not meet our demands and there is a high possibility of going to a strike, however, at this point we are to finalise the picketing roads, but we want to emphasise that going on a strike is not our priority and it is unfortunate the employer is leaving us with no choice and over 500 000 security guards will be affected.”