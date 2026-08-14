Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Cosatu says 27 000 vacant teaching posts need urgent addressing

  • Desk and chairs seen in a classroom at a school.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash
SABC News

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has expressed outrage at the more than 27 000 vacant teaching posts, while the country is battling high levels of unemployment.

This follows a written parliamentary reply from Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube that more than 2 600 teaching posts have been frozen across the country as at 30 June this year. She, however, says this should not be interpreted as all were deliberately frozen due to budget constraints.

Gwarube indicated that the Eastern Cape tops the list with more than 5 000 vacancies, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 4,700 and Gauteng with more than 3 900.

Cosatu has expressed concern, saying the government is not moving fast enough to address this challenge, as it poses a risk on the learning and teaching processes.

Cosatu’s Communication officer, Nonzuzo Dlamini says, “We emphatically request that both National Treasury and the Minister of Education refrain from hiding behind oblivious behavior to these shortages that overload current educators, inflate class sizes and compromise student learning.”

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) says it is concerned by the number of frozen teaching posts in the Department of Basic Education. NAPTOSA’s executive director Basil Manuel says these figures are worrying. “We are more concerned about the fact that there are 2 700 posts that have been frozen and that worries us what are the reasons for this and of course because it means that if they are frozen people haven’t been appointed into these not even in a temporary nature.

 

X | SABC News | The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says the country’s unemployment rate is alarming. The labour federation was reacting to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, which shows the official unemployment rate has risen to 33.6%. https://t.co/8BxxfqD0bf pic.twitter.com/DotbNqqXVJ

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News