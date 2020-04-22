According to a statement issued by Public Enterprises, some jobs will be lost and employees who remain will need to sacrifice some benefits.

Unions at South African Airways (SAA) have agreed to some level of job cuts in order to reposition the cash-strapped airline as the fallout from coronavirus worsens the economic situation for the carrier.

Unions met with Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan, who was joined by Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi and Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi–Ngubane

According to a statement issued by Public Enterprises, some jobs will be lost and employees who remain will need to sacrifice some benefits.

There was also an agreement on a social plan to cushion the effect of job losses.

President of the National Transport Movement, Mashudu Raphetha says they have to minimise job losses as much as they can.