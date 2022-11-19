Unions at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban say they will shut down the facility if the provincial health department ignores their pleas.

On Friday, work was disrupted by nurses picketing outside the hospital.

Nehawu regional secretary, Prince Mthalane and the PSA’s regional manager Mlungisi Ndlovu says nurses are being overlooked at the hospital.

“The first one is the issue of pay progressions that are not being paid on time while the management are enjoying their own pay progression payments. Another issue also is the issue of the vacancies, people are not being considered for promotion in this institution, some positions are being advertised as external when there are people who can fill those positions. The nursing manager is a person that is bullying staff, disrespecting organised labour and even fail to recognise central collective bargaining. That’s where we said as organised labour enough is enough.”