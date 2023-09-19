Workers in Tshwane have condemned the announcement by the City to consider a private public partnership for a 40 years lease out of the Rooiwal and Pretoria West Power Stations.

Executive mayor Cilliers Brink said that the move will assist the City to generate at least 1 000 megawatts of electricity independent of the embattled power utility, Eskom in the next three years.

The power stations have been standing idle since it was decommissioned in 2013, while over R300 million is being spent annually on servicing the stations.

Samwu says it’s worried that this could impact the future of the more than 200 workers that are attached to the two disused power stations.

Mpho Tladinyane, the union’s secretary in Gauteng explains: “Samwu has consistently provided suggestions to the employer. To ensure the effective operation of these two power stations. Whilst we appreciate any additional megawatts contributed to the grades to alleviate load shedding we cannot overlook the negative experience associated with Kratos unsolicited bid saga. It is also disappointing that the city chose to engage with the media before consulting with the affected employees.”

IMATU says it is equally disappointed.

IMATU’s representative in Tshwane, Melita Baloyi says, “The union IMATU is disheartened to see the executive mayor in the forefront steering the City’s into the decision it might not be able to afford. It is our decision to reserve our response against the backdrop of the influence of on the employees and their current employment contracts.”

Leasing out power stations – Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink: