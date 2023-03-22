Teacher’s union, Sadtu, and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) have clarified that not a single union has signed wage settlement agreement as previously reported.

The two unions say what was signed is a settlement agreement to end the disruptive Nehawu strike in parts of the country. However, negotiations are yet to resume once the unions receive a mandate from members.

There’s still some way to go before public wage negotiations are concluded.

Last week’s agreement effectively ending a crippling Nehawu strike may have led to confusion with some believing that a wage agreement was reached.

Sadtu General Secretary, Mugwena Maluleke, has set the record straight.

“The facts are no union has signed a 7,5% offer, to cease hostilities,” says Maluleke.

The unions had demanded a 10% increase before the strike and the government had offered a 3% increase, plus an R1 000 cash gratuity. Since then, the employer improved its offer which the unions will now be taking back to their members to seek a mandate.

“Our members are busy with mandate processes,” says Maluleke.