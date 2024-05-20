Union files application in Labour Court against Pikitup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Labour union The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Unions of South Africa (DEMAWUSA) says its lawyers are working on its application that will soon be filed in the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

This as the City of Johannesburg’s waste management company Pikitup’s strike enters a second week.

Protesters blocking the entrance and exist of Pikitup's Norwood Depot. Work is being done to resolve the issue and normalise waste collection services. We appeal for understanding during this time @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/UBX4B0xU6X — Pikitup (@CleanerJoburg) May 17, 2024

The union wants the company’s management to furnish it with records related to the hiring of casual workers through companies that Pikitup has awarded tenders.

The contracts are about to expire and the union is demanding that the casual workers be employed permanently.

“We suspect that all the companies that have been awarded tenders for the casual workers at Pikitup do not meet a certain criteria. For example – these companies do not have physical offices, are not registered with the Department of Labour and UIF. So, we are going to court,” says DEMAWUSA’s secretary-general, Meshack Ntshauba.