Union at Cell C alleges lack of consultation on new business model

Union representing Cell C workers says they have not been consulted by the mobile operator on its plans to change its business model.

The Information Communication Technology Union says it has requested a meeting with the company’s management to discuss the issue.

Cell C says it intends to franchise all its stores except for three.

The company says this move will not affect jobs but instead will generate more employment opportunities. However, the union is concerned.

The Union says it became aware of Cell C’s intentions at the end of last month in a memo sent to workers.

Deputy President of the Information Communication Technology Union, Origenous Mogoatlhe, says the company has not been forthcoming.

Mobile-operated Cell C looking to restructure its business:

Cell C has defended its new strategy. It says the new model is an industry norm.

The Company’s Chris Lazarus says the sale of Cell C stores is likely to affect hundreds of workers but they have assured workers that there won’t be any job losses.

Some of the Cell C employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity, say the company could only guarantee them job security for a year. Cell C has also committed to assist some of its affected staff to buy franchise stores.