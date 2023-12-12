UNGA to vote on Gaza ceasefire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will later today meet where a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is expected to be put to a vote.

This follows the failure of the Security Council to pass a similar resolution last Friday after the United States used its veto to block the measure, while the UK abstained.

The failure in the Council came despite Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter, a rare move that sought to pressure the Council to act given the catastrophic humanitarian situation unfolding in the enclave.

The number of countries supporting the text could send a clear message on where the world stands on the devastating war.

The General Assembly in October passed a non-binding resolution calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities – garnering 121 votes in favour, 14 against with 44 abstentions.

The situation in Gaza has deteriorated measurably since, with over 18 000 dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, with almost 50 000 wounded.

The World Food Programme this week warned that half the population was starving while 85% of Gaza’s population displaced in conditions described as hellish.