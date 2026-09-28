UNGA marks 25 years of Durban Anti-Racism Declaration

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will on Monday mark 25 years since the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, the landmark global framework against racism that emerged from the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The day-long high-level meeting at the UN headquarters in New York will bring together member states, the world body’s officials and civil society to assess what progress has been made in tackling racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, and where implementation has fallen short.

The declaration was adopted just seven years after the end of apartheid, giving South Africa a particular historical connection to what became the international community’s blueprint for confronting racism.

Twenty-five years later, the UN says racial discrimination remains deeply embedded in societies and institutions, while technology and artificial intelligence are creating new avenues for discrimination.

The opening session will feature interventions from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, among others.

A political declaration is also expected as governments seek to renew commitments made in Durban a quarter-century ago.

VIDEO | SA marks 25th anniversary of Durban Declaration: