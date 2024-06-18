Unfunded Sol Plaatje University students fear being evicted

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Unfunded students at Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley say they fear being evicted from their accommodation due to non-payment by the university.

At least 168 unfunded students, who form part of the missing middle, say they applied for the university’s Thusa Moithuti Fund. The fund was established by the university to cover fees of unfunded students who do not have accommodation.

Anxious students, who hail from different parts of the country, say they fear the looming eviction.

Students Thulane Mabunda and Sharifa Kordom elaborate.

“This issue arose during exams so as a BSC student I had to be here and see where am I going to sleep and how am I going to survive the day and the next day. I am writing exams, it was really mentally exhausting.”

“It’s a lot not knowing if I can finish this thing, if I want to finish because now there is a lot of pressure on me, being here, having to work and study is already a lot so now having to focus on accommodation and having stress that I can be put out at any time is a lot.”

Meanwhile, Sol Plaatje spokesperson Kashini Maistry says only a fraction of the unfunded affected students met the criteria to benefit from the Thusa Moithuti Fund.

“Only 31% of the applicants could be assisted by the fund as they directly met the criteria for assistance. Any additional students who were accommodated in off campus residences did not apply for the funding or did not meet the criteria for funding from the Thusa Moithuti Fund and will house with the landlord regardless of their funding status.”