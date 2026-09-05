Unemployment is the main challenge, Thembisa residents tell Ramaphosa

Unemployment remains one of the contentious issues that were raised by the community of Thembisa during the African National Congress’s (ANC) election campaign trail in the area.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa interacted with the community on Friday.

He says some of the complaints raised by the residents include high electricity prices as well as rates and taxes amongst other issues.

Ramaphosa says, “I’ve spent the morning (Friday) consulting with my comrades here, briefing me about the campaign here and what the ANC has been doing over time, and particularly here in Thembisa, where they’ve been informing me that the payment rate for rates and electricity is extremely high, and going into people’s houses, they’ve been expressing a lot of satisfaction about the services they get here, and obviously, the key challenge for them is unemployment.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa on an election campaign trail:

-Reporting by Natasha Phiri