EFF leader, Julius Malema, has told a Youth Day rally in Durban that unemployed graduates should receive a government stipend of a thousand rand if they are unable to find a job.

Malema says so many young people have responded to the call to get an education that universities cannot accommodate all who apply to register.

The EFF leader has accused ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa of reneging on his election campaign promise to create jobs for young people.

South Africa has an estimated 4,9 million unemployed young people.

Malema says unemployed graduates could receive a payment in a similar fashion to the way the R350 social relief grant, unemployed young people who have a matric, should be paid a thousand rand.

“We need to pay people according to their qualification. That is the only way we are going to defeat illiteracy. That is the only way we are going fight poverty, that is the only way we are going to fight inequality in South Africa. Let the youth be rewarded for going to school.”

Malema also encouraged young people to register to vote in next year’s general election, which he described as an opportunity for the economic liberation of the country.

“Don’t become complainants. You are the solution. And no one is going to come with solution everywhere. You allow this corruption to happen because on the day of voting you are drinking alcohol. There is no shebeen on the day of registration, on the day of voting.”

