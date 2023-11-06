UNECA warns that climate change threatens Africa’s development

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) has issued a stark warning, underscoring the significant impact of climate change on the African continent despite its relatively limited contribution to global carbon emissions.

Highlighting the disproportionate threat faced by Africa, UNECA’s data reveals that 17 out of the 20 countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change are situated within the continent.

The organisation has emphasised the urgent need for African nations to allocate a portion of their financial budgets to proactively address the challenges posed by climate change, which are increasingly impeding the region’s progress towards sustainable development.

With climate change-related concerns already affecting 2% to 9% of national budgets across the continent, the UN is calling for concerted efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of global warming on Africa’s socio-economic landscape.

Of particular concern is the escalating issue of food insecurity, which disproportionately affects 20% of Africa’s population compared to the global average of 9.8%.

Impact of climate change on the vulnerable

Adapt to climate change

In response, the United Nations is advocating for a strategic focus on bolstering agricultural production, especially in the cultivation of essential cereals, to combat the rising threat of food scarcity and ensure sustainable food security for the continent.

Amidst these pressing challenges, the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement has emerged as a pivotal tool for fostering intra-continental trade and reducing poverty across the region.

However, UNECA’s research indicates that the considerable financial investment required to adapt to climate change in Africa could reach an estimated $50 billion annually by 2050, should global temperatures surpass the critical threshold of 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

Despite these challenges, some economists have pointed out the potential economic opportunities that may arise for Africa’s private sector through proactive measures addressing climate change, highlighting the importance of leveraging sustainable practices as a catalyst for economic growth and resilience on the continent.