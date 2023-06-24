The African National Congress (ANC) says that undocumented migrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country. This was one of the outcomes of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting communicated by Secretary-General (SG) Fikile Mbalula at Luthuli House on Thursday.

The ANC is not backing down on its plans to resolve migration challenges in the country.

The party’s NWC was briefed by Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, who is the current Home Affairs Minister, on suggested changes to immigration policies, which include amendment proposals on citizenship, immigration, and refugee protection.

This comes amid mounting pressure on the government to address illegal migration.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula elaborates.

“Illegal immigrants put a heavy strain on the fiscus with adverse effects on service delivery, the overstretched health sector, high unemployment, and poverty.”

Migration Policy Framework

During its 55th National Conference, which took place in December, the party adopted the Migration Policy Framework to address illegal migration, a prominent feature of the conference.

Since then, government has already begun imploring measures such as the termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which will expire in December 2023.

Amid these changes, the current climate in South Africa, which is characterised by a worsening quality of life, has seen a rise in anti-migrant groups whose accusing fingers have pointed towards the migrants. Resulting in outbreaks of violence in parts of the country.

Mbalula called on communities to exercise restraint.

“Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country, which has been an albatross for the ANC-led government to accelerate service delivery at a faster pace. the outbreak of violence, as attested to by the violent attacks in Diepsloot, which happened on June 21, 2023. The ANC calls upon all communities to exercise restraint to avoid damage to property, life, and limb.”

The NWC emphasized the need for a balance between national interests and international solidarity.

