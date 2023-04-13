Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were returned to South Africa early this morning.

The two fugitives were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, last Friday after fleeing the country last month.

Law enforcement authorities went to Tanzania to negotiate their return.

A chartered plane carrying the fugitives landed at Lanseria airport in Johannesburg early this morning.

SABC News reporter Chriselda Lewis who is at the airport says, “The police nyala carrying convicted Thabo Bester just left the Lanseria airport under heavy police guard.”

“We tried to speak to him and he was wearing a mask and something that looks like a bag. It seems that Bester and his girlfriend are being taken to different facilities. Dr. Nandipha Magudumana and she was also heavily escorted by police,” reports Lewis.

“We are expecting the police minister to announce pertaining to the deportation of Magudumana as well as Bester,” added Lewis.

