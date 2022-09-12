The tug of war for the Zulu throne is not yet over, this follows the threats from the King’s brothers to disrupt one of the biggest ceremonies under the royal house.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s reign is under attack as his siblings Prince Mxolisi and Prince Simakade have sent out threats to disrupt Umkhosi Womhlanga also known as the Royal Reed Dance set to take place this weekend.

The prestigious ceremony has been organised to take place at eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, north of KwaZulu-Natal. This will be the first ceremony in this capacity since COVID-19 hit the country in 2020.

uMkhosi Womhlanga is a ceremony where thousands of maidens present their reeds to King Misuzulu as a symbol of purity in a decades-long traditional ceremony.

The King’s two siblings have openly challenged his appointment as the leader of the Zulu nation. The siblings and their supporters say King Misuzulu has no right to stage a ceremony at the palace that has hosted the ceremony for the last previous years.

According to the Zulu Nation Prime Minister and Royal House Advisor, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, all Zulu royal palaces are under the authority of the reigning monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini who has a legal right to use any of the palaces for traditional ceremonies.

However, it remains to be seen if the event will be staged at eNyokeni Royal Palace as a faction that supports Prince Simakade for the throne has threatened bloodshed.

Video: 2022 Royal Reed Dance Ceremony/Umkhosi Womhlanga at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma

The faction says if King Misuzulu and his supporters come to eNyokeni that will be an act of extreme provocation. This is despite King kaZwelithini being officially recognised by the government as the Amazulu monarch.

The Amazulu royal family says they’ve noted the contents of the letter with concern and have set the record straight about the authority of all palaces.

“It’s a matter of legal fact that all the royal palaces fall under the authority of his majesty the reigning king. His majesty thus has every right to choose any of the palaces as the venue for a traditional ceremony and eNyokeni was established as the venue for traditional ceremonies even under his predecessor, the late king goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. On this basis, and in the interest of stability, I must caution Prince Mxolisi and Prince Simakade against claims they are making in the media that his majesty in any way lacks the authority to hold reed dance ceremony at eNyokeni royal palace,” Buthelezi explains.

In a vague statement, the KwaZulu-Natal government says it has noted the letter and has responded to the faction of Prince Smakade.