The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says the unauthorised occupation of hotel rooms by guests of delegates, is one of the issues that has delayed the party’s 9th Provincial Conference, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The Conference is now expected to start today. It was scheduled to start on Friday morning, but it is yet to begin officially.

Around 700 delegates are expected to attend the conference to elect a new Provincial leadership.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula is expected to deliver the opening address, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the closing address on Sunday.

ANC spokesperson in the province, Sifiso Mtsweni, says some delegates do not have accommodation, because the rooms they were supposed to be sleeping in are occupied by unauthorised people.

“There were certain frustrations that were raised by certain delegates, that indeed they have registered, but when they got to their places of sleeping, just to put their bags down, they found that in some of the rooms some hotels had allocated rooms to people who were not necessarily the delegates of the conference, because we thought we had booked out the hotels, so if someone comes to the hotel and he’s not on the conference list, it becomes a problem.”

