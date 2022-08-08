The United Nations Security Council will convene later Monday in an emergency session over developments in the Gaza Strip that has seen at least 44 Palestinians killed including 15 children.

Several Israelis were also reportedly injured by shrapnel. Israel and a Palestinian militant group declared a truce overnight after three days of Israel bombardments in Gaza and Palestinian rocket fire into Israel.

The fighting was the worst since an 11-day-war that killed 261 people and wounded more than 2 200.

A fragile truce appears to have held overnight after Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes on Friday against anticipated attacks from the Palestinian militant group after the arrest of its leader Bassam al-Saadi in the occupied West Bank.

In response, the group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. US President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire and called for an investigation of all reports of civilian casualties.

In a statement, United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres again cautioned that only a sustainable political solution would end these devastating cycles of violence.