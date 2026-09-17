UN sounds alarm over Ekurhuleni murders in South Africa

The United Nations has sounded the alarm over the killing of several women in South Africa’s East Rand within a short period of time, warning the deaths were not isolated tragedies but reflect a broader and deadly crisis of violence against women and girls.

The UN says South Africa’s declaration of gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster must now be matched by urgent action, including greater accountability, access to justice and sustained funding.

The warning comes from the UN team in South Africa and was amplified at UN headquarters by spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

The UN says the recent killings of women in the East Rand demonstrated the scale and persistence of gender-based violence across the country.

It is now calling for commitments to translate into tangible results — including holding perpetrators accountable, improving women’s access to justice, strengthening economic empowerment and ensuring sustained financing and monitoring.

The UN says it will continue supporting South Africa in meeting its international human-rights obligations and implementing its national strategy against gender-based violence and femicide.