UN Security Council conveys condolences to Malawi

The United Nations Security Council has observed a moment of silence following the tragic death of Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima earlier this week.

Chilima perished in a plane crash along with nine others after encountering bad weather on Monday.

Secretary-General, António Guterres’ Spokesperson Farhan Haq says the Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, and nine others, in an airplane crash on 10 June in the Chikangawa forest in Malawi.

“The Secretary-General conveys his sincere condolences to the government and the people of Malawi for the loss of Vice President Chilima. The Secretary-General also extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. The United Nations stands in solidarity with Malawians in this difficult period,” says Farhan Haq.

