UN Security Council concerned over DRC violence

The United Nations Security Council says it’s concerned about the escalation of violence in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This follows reports of an attack on Sunday morning at Goma International Airport.

According to authorities, two bombs were fired in to the airport

Sunday’s attacks follow another in which the M23 rebels reportedly killed two South African troops and wounded three others.

SABC News's Chris Ocamringa reports from Kinshasa:



Congolese officials are saying the target were two jet fighters which are being used to bombard some of the areas where the M23 rebels are. It’s believed that rebel forced are behind the attacks.

South Africa has deployed two-thousand 900 soldiers to the DRC to assist the government to deal with the conflict in the region from which thousands of people are fleeing.